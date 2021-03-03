Learn about Atlanta’s historic sites for free at annual Phoenix Flies event series

Most of the in-person events will take place outdoors. Virtual options include virtual tours of the Atlanta Daily World building on Auburn Avenue and the downtown Peachtree Center Historic District, and virtual lectures and presentations on topics like convict leasing and the history of Oglethorpe University.

“We are also grateful to have partners that have adapted and grown to show how they can still carry out their mission — while preserving the very basic needs of the space they represent. By using the virtual domain and safe interaction, we have crafted a way to remember the past and look forward to the future — by having preservation remind us of what we are,” said David Mitchell, the executive director of the preservation center.