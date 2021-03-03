Learn about Atlanta’s historic sites for free at annual Phoenix Flies event series

The Atlanta Preservation Center’s popular “Phoenix Flies” event series is back after being cut short last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s three-week program, which gives Atlantans an inside look at notable historic sites, includes almost 100 free virtual and in-person events.
From March 6 through March 28, the series, now in its 18th year, will highlight dozens of significant places. The schedule includes guided walking tours of historic neighborhoods, cemeteries, parks and gardens, including spots like the Westview Cemetery abbey and the Goodrum House garden in Buckhead.
All of the events are free to the public, though reservations or registration are required for some events.
Most of the in-person events will take place outdoors. Virtual options include virtual tours of the Atlanta Daily World building on Auburn Avenue and the downtown Peachtree Center Historic District, and virtual lectures and presentations on topics like convict leasing and the history of Oglethorpe University.
“We are also grateful to have partners that have adapted and grown to show how they can still carry out their mission — while preserving the very basic needs of the space they represent. By using the virtual domain and safe interaction, we have crafted a way to remember the past and look forward to the future — by having preservation remind us of what we are,” said David Mitchell, the executive director of the preservation center.
More information is available on the Atlanta Preservation Center’s website.
Last year’s Phoenix Flies program had to be canceled after a few days in early March because the pandemic hit.