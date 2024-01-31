BreakingNews
Leadership DeKalb accepting applications for new class

Leadership DeKalb is a 37-year-old, non-profit group that runs programs aimed at connecting and educating local leaders.

A leadership development program in DeKalb is accepting applications for its Class of 2025.

The 10-month program organized by Leadership DeKalb brings together influential public, private and nonprofit leaders to learn about the county and encourage collaboration.

Past participants have included county commissioners, state judges, law enforcement officials and other professionals throughout DeKalb. Fifty people were selected for the Class of 2024, including Gyimah Whitaker, the Decatur schools superintendent, and Ana Maria Martinez, a judge on the DeKalb County State Court.

The application is online at https://www.leadershipdekalb.org/2025-Program-Application and must be submitted by March 29. Tuition for the program is $3,500 but full and partial scholarships are available.

Anyone with questions can contact Executive Director Shara Sanders at shara@leadershipdekalb.org.

The 2024 cohort will begin meeting in August.

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

