Lawrenceville PD launches campaign to curb illegal parking

Lawrenceville Police Department is launching a two-part parking enforcement campaign to remind residents about its parking ordinance as business begins to return to the city’s square.
With more downtown businesses reopening after closures caused by the pandemic, there has been an increase in complaints about improperly parked vehicles in the city’s square, said Lt. Jake Parker.
Beginning in February, the city will start placing notices on windshields, alerting violators of the city’s parking rules. Unless the driver in question habitually violates the city’s parking rules or causes an immediate danger to the public, police officers will not hand out citations or tow vehicles until March.
In the Forest Hills subdivision off Scenic Highway, the department has received complaints from residents about cars blocking their driveways.
Police officers also have seen cars parked too far from the curb and blocking roadways, as well as an uptick in cars parked on streets during restricted hours, Parker said. It’s illegal to park on any street outside of a designated parking space from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“Illegally parked vehicles create street hazards for those backing out of driveways and those who cannot see oncoming traffic due to hills or curves,” said Chief Tim Wallis in a press release. “Violators prevent access by emergency response and support vehicles and block access to fire hydrants. In addition, illegally parked vehicles are more subject to vandalism and theft.”
While the city’s parking ordinance hasn’t changed since 2016, the city chose to reeducate residents about the rules in response to the recent complaints. Police officers will start handing out citations to violators beginning in March, but it’s unclear how much violators will be fined, Parker said.
“A lot of people can’t afford tickets right now,” Parker said. “I say right now, but it’s always been that way. We don’t want to immediately go for a citation that’s going to cost somebody money or an impound, because that’s going to put them to walking.”
Parker emphasized that while the department hasn’t observed a surge in overall parking violations, it’s common for them to occasionally spike in neighborhoods, leading to an increase in complaints. In the last two years, the department issued similar notices and handed out citations to habitual violators for illegal street parking in subdivisions off of New Hope and Johnson roads after receiving multiple complaints from residents.
To see the full parking ordinance or report a complaint, visit https://linktr.ee/lawrencevillepolice?fbclid=IwAR3bJ7cYDlce4A8lCG-PG293ImrIp5J05R8VWXB7oJ68NoW1fR3V9fNj_nA.