Lawrenceville PD launches campaign to curb illegal parking

“Illegally parked vehicles create street hazards for those backing out of driveways and those who cannot see oncoming traffic due to hills or curves,” said Chief Tim Wallis in a press release. “Violators prevent access by emergency response and support vehicles and block access to fire hydrants. In addition, illegally parked vehicles are more subject to vandalism and theft.”

While the city’s parking ordinance hasn’t changed since 2016, the city chose to reeducate residents about the rules in response to the recent complaints. Police officers will start handing out citations to violators beginning in March, but it’s unclear how much violators will be fined, Parker said.

“A lot of people can’t afford tickets right now,” Parker said. “I say right now, but it’s always been that way. We don’t want to immediately go for a citation that’s going to cost somebody money or an impound, because that’s going to put them to walking.”

Parker emphasized that while the department hasn’t observed a surge in overall parking violations, it’s common for them to occasionally spike in neighborhoods, leading to an increase in complaints. In the last two years, the department issued similar notices and handed out citations to habitual violators for illegal street parking in subdivisions off of New Hope and Johnson roads after receiving multiple complaints from residents.

To see the full parking ordinance or report a complaint, visit https://linktr.ee/lawrencevillepolice?fbclid=IwAR3bJ7cYDlce4A8lCG-PG293ImrIp5J05R8VWXB7oJ68NoW1fR3V9fNj_nA.