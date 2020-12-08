Lawrenceville holding drive-in Christmas celebration, fireworks

There will be live music and carolers at the Historic Courthouse Gazebo throughout the night. Local shops and restaurants will also have special sales and offers for the event. A drive-in movie will be shown on the Lawrenceville Lawn, but registration for that has already filled up, the city said.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed from parking areas at City Hall, the Lawrenceville Lawn, First United Methodist Church and around the Lawrenceville Square. The parking lot behind McCray’s Tavern and Local Republic and the top floor of the downtown parking deck, near the Aurora Theatre, are also recommended viewing spots.