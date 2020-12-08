Lawrenceville holding drive-in Christmas celebration, fireworks

Lawrenceville has adapted its Christmas traditions to keep residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s holiday celebration will feature socially distant outdoor attractions and a fireworks show viewable from inside your car.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, families can say hello to Santa Claus, who will be sitting on his sleigh on the Bicentennial Plaza. In order to keep Santa well enough to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, kids won’t be able to sit on his lap, the city said in a release. They can still stand next to Santa’s sleigh for photos and put Christmas letters in a special mailbox that goes straight to the North Pole. In the Depot District, guests can meet Santa’s reindeer and view seasonal ice sculptures.
There will be live music and carolers at the Historic Courthouse Gazebo throughout the night. Local shops and restaurants will also have special sales and offers for the event. A drive-in movie will be shown on the Lawrenceville Lawn, but registration for that has already filled up, the city said.
Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed from parking areas at City Hall, the Lawrenceville Lawn, First United Methodist Church and around the Lawrenceville Square. The parking lot behind McCray’s Tavern and Local Republic and the top floor of the downtown parking deck, near the Aurora Theatre, are also recommended viewing spots.
Spectators must remain in their vehicles while viewing the fireworks, as the drive-thru aspect was added as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Remaining in the car keeps people from separate households at least six feet apart, helping minimize spread of the virus. Masks are strongly encouraged for the outdoor attractions.
The celebration will come with some street closures, including Luckie, Chestnut and Seminary streets, which are closing at 3 p.m.; Langley Drive from Constitution Boulevard to Nash Street, closing at 6:30 p.m.; and Constitution Boulevard from Culver Street to Langley Drive, closing at 8:15 p.m.