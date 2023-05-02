BreakingNews
DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
X

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A Houston-based investor in hundreds of restaurants and breweries has purchased Dunwoody-based Krystal Co.

SPB Hospitality has purchased 91-year-old Krystal Restaurants, which has more than 3,500 employees and runs nearly 300 restaurants across 10 states. The company was founded in Chattanooga and its headquarters was moved to metro Atlanta a decade ago.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Josh Kern, SPB Hospitality’s interim chief executive, praised Krystal’s innovation and the choices in its menu, market and vision. He said that Krystal, like other brands owned by SPB, will continue to operate independently.

However, the companies owned by SPB do collaborate on strategy, he said.

SPB Hospitality owns hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Among the company’s brands are Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, J. Alexander’s and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. The company also owns a string of craft brewery restaurants, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery and Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill.

With the addition of Krystal, SPB Hospitality now has about 18,500 employees.

Krystal declared bankruptcy in early 2020 and was subsequently acquired by Golden Child Holdings, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, for about $48 million.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ to go on strike3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
21m ago

When will Georgians vote in the 2024 presidential primary?
44m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
11h ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
11h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

Atlanta City Council calls for mandatory body cameras for state law enforcement
43m ago
The Latest

Credit: Tyson Horne

Atlanta City Council calls for mandatory body cameras for state law enforcement
43m ago
Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
11h ago
Dickens proposes $790M budget that invests in Atlanta’s youth and the city’s workforce
14h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
21h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
20h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top