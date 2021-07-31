Kanye West holding another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Grammy-winner reportedly will release “Donda,” an album named in honor of his mother, on Friday, but will have a listening party a day earlier for fans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

More than 40,000 people attended the first listening party at the stadium on July 22. A mostly quiet West walked about the field or kneeled as if to pray during the set, which started about 90 minutes late. The music was accompanied by short films projected onto the field.