Kanye West holding another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Rapper Kanye West will hold a second listening party for his upcoming new album Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, two weeks after he hosted a similar event at the massive home of the Atlanta Falcons.
The Grammy-winner reportedly will release “Donda,” an album named in honor of his mother, on Friday, but will have a listening party a day earlier for fans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
More than 40,000 people attended the first listening party at the stadium on July 22. A mostly quiet West walked about the field or kneeled as if to pray during the set, which started about 90 minutes late. The music was accompanied by short films projected onto the field.
West has camped out at the stadium since that first party to finish the album, the 10th of his career. Jay Z, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Pop Smoke are said to have contributed to the record’s tracks.
Donda West, an educator, died in 2007 from complications of cosmetic surgery, which included liposuction, breast reduction and a tummy tuck. She was 58.