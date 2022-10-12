Jury selection begins in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial

Hill has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to take two to three weeks, with prosecutors calling more than 30 witnesses. Defense attorneys have not said whether they will call witnesses or if Hill will testify. Testimony is expected to begin Thursday.

Wednesday’s proceedings began with U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross quizzing the potential jurors on a list of almost 20 questions, including whether a physical ailment could preclude them from serving or if anyone had a conflict of interest with Hill, his attorneys or prosecutors.

The jury pool hailed from all over the 10 metro Atlanta counties in the Northern District for which the court has jurisdiction, including Gwinnett, Fulton, Rockdale, Cobb and Henry counties. Their professions ran the gamut, including a lawyer, a retired architect, a legal assistant and a trainer of new hires.

Juror No. 4 from Canton, who called himself a Constitutionalist, said he does not have a lot of faith in the FBI or the Justice Department, criticizing the investigation at former President Trump’s Mar-A-Largo residence.

Other jurors said they thought it was important that citizens listen to police and do as they say, with one saying, “Even if we don’t agree in the moment, we should follow instructions.” Still others said that they trusted the Justice Department and the FBI because of the skill it takes to get those jobs.

The majority said that they had not heard a lot about the case, other than seeing a headline here or there or a brief mention on the news. Each of them said they could render a decision without bias.

“I will listen to all the evidence,” juror 10 said.