Judge lifts order on jail treatment of mentally ill women in Fulton County

Women were allowed to leave their cells for no more than one hour a day and many didn’t go outside for weeks at a time, Southern Center lawyer Sarah Geraghty previously said. Some inmates, she said, attempted suicide or harmed themselves to get out of their cells.

Senior Judge Gerald Tjoflat wrote Wednesday he was removing the injunction because it had expired.

“We acknowledge that 90 days is a short amount of time to reach a final decision on the merits of a complex civil case about prison conditions. Nonetheless, that is what the text of [the law] calls for,” Tjoflat wrote.

The Southern Center and GAO wrote they were “disappointed by the decision of the Eleventh Circuit.”

“The majority’s holding today threatens to leave prisoners in vulnerable, likely unconstitutional situations without relief,” wrote Judge Charles Wilson in his dissent.