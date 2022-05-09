Jozsef Papp joins AJC’s Crime and Public Safety reporting team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Jozsef Papp has joined the newspaper’s Crime and Public Safety team as a reporter.
Papp will cover crime trends and watchdog law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta. He comes to the AJC from the Augusta Chronicle.
Born in Ecuador, he and his family moved to metro Atlanta in 2009. His father graduated from Georgia Tech so he was familiar with the area and decided to relocate to metro Atlanta. He graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2018 and he became a U.S. citizen in 2020.
“I’m always interested in learning more about how things work and what causes things to happen,” Papp said. “My curiosity has helped me throughout my journalism career and I’m excited to start telling stories about the people that call Atlanta home.”
Papp is fully bilingual in English and Spanish. He is looking forward to connecting with the growing Latinx community in Atlanta.
“As an immigrant and Spanish-speaking journalist, I’m excited to talk and engage with the growing community of Latinos in the Atlanta area,” Papp said.
Papp can be reached at jozsef.papp-chang@ajc.com.
