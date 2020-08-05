Johns Creek resident says police complaint on race is being mishandled

The police department is dealing with public criticism following a police officer’s fatal shooting of a woman armed with a knife in 2018, and the negative comments about the Black Lives Matter movement posted on social media by Police Chief Chris Byers, who is under suspension for a separate issue. Minority residents have also spoken out about unfair treatment when stopped by police in Johns Creek.

At issue is the 2018 complaint from Jones and Lisa Chasin. The women, who were with another friend, Amy Giusto, at the Johns Creek International Festival said Officer Madhusudana Medina engaged them in an uncomfortable conversation about race. The women, who were registering people to vote, said Medina said homeless people are paid $50 to vote illegally on Election Day and he had witnessed it while working in Atlanta. The women wrote in their complaint that the officer referred to the homeless as “those people” and solely Black people.

Both Jones and Chasin said in their complaint that they viewed his remarks as racist. Jones said the more the officer spoke, the more agitated he became.

“He is not someone that I would want to encounter if I was either African American or homeless,” Chasin wrote. “He was inappropriate speaking to us this way, especially while in uniform.”

The women say the official complaint says they agreed to close the investigation which they would never have done.

“I told [the police major] that if someone had followed up with me and they said ‘Based on this paper, we don’t see racism,’ that would be a problem,” Jones said. “I would’ve said, ‘Where do I go next? Where do I go above you?”

Jones said in July, an officer reviewing the case noticed the complaint form indicated she and Chasin had not been notified about the outcome of the investigation and apologized for the breach in protocol. She was later told the investigation was closed.

“I have no confidence in our police department’s ongoing handing of this small complaint,” said Jones in her letter to Johns Creek officials. “How can anyone have confidence that our police department would handle a true case of police brutality given the way this complaint has been handled?”