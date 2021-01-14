Johns Creek disagreement on runoff arises as city sets qualifying fees for council seats

Endres said that with disagreement over votes being counted accurately in the 2020 General Election, residents should get involved in the process, dig into details by following paper trails and volunteer to be poll watchers.

“There are problems in the election process,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding that people should get involved regardless of political party.

Before Monday’s vote Bradberry said given the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington D.C., it’s important that government find a way to be less partisan.

“We’ve got to find any ways that we can to open up the political process, make it most fair and make it where it is less at each others’ throats,” he said.

City Council set the qualifying period of Aug. 16-18 for candidates to submit forms of their intention to run for office. Qualifying fees of $450 for City Council positions and $750 for mayor were approved.