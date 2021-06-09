Johns Creek considers law to stop cemetery vandalism

Council members Erin Elwood, Chris Coughlin and Stephanie Endres are bringing the ordinance forward at the urging of resident Kirk Canaday who has complained to the city about trash and destruction at Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery.

“There have been a lot of (past) issues related to that area being subjected to vandalism,” Endres said during a Monday meeting. “... Mr. Canaday, he sent us a lot of information about recent events.”