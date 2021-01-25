Jobs with Coca-Cola, MARTA among hundreds at virtual job fair

More than 700 jobs are up for grabs at a virtual job fair on Jan. 28.
Taking place over video conference from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the virtual fair will connect job seekers to 43 employers in North Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Jobs are available in various industries including automotive, childcare, customer service, education, health care, information technology and public safety.
Employers signed up for the event include Fulton County Schools, MARTA, Northside Hospital, Coca-Cola, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and the Atlanta Police Department. Most of the available jobs are entry-level positions, and pay ranges from minimum wage to slightly higher.
Upon joining the video conference, job seekers will be able to click between booths to learn more about each company and their positions, like a traditional job fair. Applicants can also message or video chat one-on-one with potential employers. There will be 13 resource officers available during the event to connect job seekers with resources for food, housing, health care and job training.
The job fair is hosted by Metro Atlanta Industry Partnerships, a collaboration between Atlanta CareerRise and WorkSource Metro Atlanta. It will be the second job fair hosted by the organization.
Job seekers can join the virtual job fair from a computer, tablet or mobile device. The public library systems for DeKalb and Gwinnett counties will offer Wi-Fi to job seekers at its branches. Some library branches and event partners will offer both Wi-Fi and computers during the event.
To register for the event, access informational videos before attending and see the full list of locations offering Wi-Fi and computers, visit https://gwinnettcares.org/maip-virtual-career-fair/.