Jobs with Coca-Cola, MARTA among hundreds at virtual job fair

Taking place over video conference from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the virtual fair will connect job seekers to 43 employers in North Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Jobs are available in various industries including automotive, childcare, customer service, education, health care, information technology and public safety.

Employers signed up for the event include Fulton County Schools, MARTA, Northside Hospital, Coca-Cola, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and the Atlanta Police Department. Most of the available jobs are entry-level positions, and pay ranges from minimum wage to slightly higher.