It was a refuge for civil rights leaders. Now it’s protected as a landmark in Atlanta

The white brick home on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward was one of the “Freedom Houses” that served as the unofficial headquarters for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, also known as SNCC.

“The Fuller-Freedom House was a place of refuge, rest and nourishment for many SNCC members — including Congressman John Lewis, Stokely Carmichael and my aunt Ruby Doris Smith Robinson,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “This landmark designation will protect not only the property, but Atlanta’s legacy of leading on voting and civil rights in America.”