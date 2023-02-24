Interim Clayton Schools superintendent to hold retreat Saturday

Among topics for discussion according to the agenda, the district will discuss elementary and secondary school discipline programs, an organizational chart for the school system, and finance and budgetary issues.

Smith was named Clayton’s interim school’s chief in December after former superintendent Morcease Beasley stepped down after leading the district since 2017. Smith’s first big challenge will be to persuade Clayton voters to approve a $434 million E-SPLOST for the school system during a special election on March 21.