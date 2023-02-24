X
Interim Clayton Schools superintendent to hold retreat Saturday

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Interim Clayton County Schools Superintendent Anthony Smith will host a retreat at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the south metro Atlanta district’s main office, 1098 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro.

Among topics for discussion according to the agenda, the district will discuss elementary and secondary school discipline programs, an organizational chart for the school system, and finance and budgetary issues.

Smith was named Clayton’s interim school’s chief in December after former superintendent Morcease Beasley stepped down after leading the district since 2017. Smith’s first big challenge will be to persuade Clayton voters to approve a $434 million E-SPLOST for the school system during a special election on March 21.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

