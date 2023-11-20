Inside City Hall: Why city leaders can’t solve all of Atlanta’s issues

The problem isn’t unique to officials in Atlanta, but all across the state and the country. As thousands of local leaders gathered this weekend downtown for the National League of Cities annual summit, mayors’ broke down the extent of the problem.

“This year alone, more than 650 preemption bills have been introduced all across the country and state legislative sessions,” said David Sander, mayor of Rancho Cardova, CA. “Whether liberal or conservative, all communities deserve the right to be governed by the people they elect.”

The annual mass gathering of local elected officials in Atlanta gives them the opportunity to team-up and share solutions for problems municipalities are facing like preemption laws. Dickens described the meeting of minds as “invaluable” to address issues that extend across communities like bolstering public safety and increased threats to local officials.

When asked if Dickens would be seeking advice on how to handle the growing controversy over the city’s $90-million public safety training center, he said all local leaders are searching for the best way to combat crime.

“For us, our solution was to make sure that we build a facility that police, firefighters and EMS can train together and train with the community,” he said. “You will find that there’s not a single leader that’s walking these halls that’s not every day dealing with public safety and how to bring down crime.”

After intense pushback during a lengthy public comment period last week, Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites quashed her proposal that would have extended the sale of alcoholic beverages at bars, clubs and entertainment venues from 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The legislation argued that those businesses faced severe economic losses during COVID-19 and the time change would help recoup profits. But advocates for reducing drunk driving and loved ones of individuals killed in car crashes involving alcohol flocked to City Hall to oppose the change.

Resident Tamecka Buck stood at the podium with a photo of herself with her two sons who both died after being hit by a drunk driver.

“We don’t want any more victims,” she said. “I never would have thought that this would have been my last time seeing my babies alive.”

The Public Safety and Legal Administration committee voted unanimously to toss out the legislation.

The city of Atlanta has received high marks for its efforts to bolster LGBTQ+ rights even as state lawmakers continue to take aim at Georgia’s transgender residents. The Human Rights Campaign, a national advocacy organization, gave Atlanta a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index for the city’s work to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights.

Among the city’s top initiatives this year were the Youth Pride Summit + Festival, LGBTQ youth mentorship pilot program and historic level funding to programs that support the transgender community. Congratulations to the mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs.

