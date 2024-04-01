Inside City Hall: Cheshire Bridge repairs won’t be done until end of May

“This is not the news I had hoped to be able to give to you today, but as I have, I’ll continue keeping you informed as frequently as I can throughout this entire project,” Wan said.

“The administration knows my/our frustration with the pace (or lack thereof) with the repair,” he said.

Early project timelines from the department aimed at reopening the bridge in 10 weeks — which would have meant the roadway would have been ready for use by early spring.

A project update document from the Atlanta Department of Transportation says that progress has been delayed by “property access negotiations, site preparation, required document approvals and inclement weather.”

“We understand the urgency in restoring this road for the community and stakeholders,” the update says. “Our goal is to complete construction quickly, with safety as the highest priority.”

Luckily, the damage didn’t require the entire bridge to be rebuilt, but repairs included demolishing and replacing the damaged portion of the structure, shoring up existing utility and supports, as well as constructing a retaining wall and new roadway to connect the remaining portion of the bridge to the road.

“Please know I am keeping the pressure on COO and project managers practically daily,” Wan said.

Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to echo his support for Atlanta’s $109 million public safety training center that became a talking point among Republicans to promote public safety initiatives under the Gold Dome this legislative session.

The state’s top official responded to a video posted by the Atlanta Police Department of police and fire teams removing two people who had attached themselves to construction equipment in protest of the facility.

“Lock ‘em up!” the governor said of the individuals on social media.

Dickens continues to promote a strong working relationship with state leadership — an alliance that hasn’t always existed in the past. He thanked the governor and legislators during his State of the City address last week and even visited the Georgia House and Senate chambers last month.

He took the opportunity to tout Atlanta’s dipping crime numbers.

“The city of Atlanta enjoys an excellent working relationship with many of our state partners, especially when it comes to one of the most important issues for us and that is public safety,” Dickens said in the House chamber early last month.

“We have had an outstanding set of support from the GBI, the Georgia State Patrol and other state agencies as we work together to reduce crime in and around Atlanta,” he said.

Atlanta City Council is on recess for the next two weeks until members return to City Hall for a full council meeting on April 15. Our Inside City Hall column is also taking a hiatus until that Monday, but then we will return to our regular schedule.

We’d like you to weigh in on what you’d like to read more of in our weekly City Hall column, whether that be more interviews with your council members, check-ins on big ticket projects or recaps of legislation being considered by city leaders.

Have thoughts? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.