Sheriff: Inmate dies by suicide at Gwinnett County jail

Jeremiah Wendt was being held at the county jail on a probation violation since Dec. 15, according to a statement from the Gwinnett sheriff’s office. Wendt, who was 40 at the time of his arrest, had outstanding warrants in Baldwin and Lumpkin counties and was being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said he died by suicide Wednesday. Wendt was found unconscious just before 6 p.m., after a deputy reported that he, and all other residents, were safe and secure at 5:42 p.m.