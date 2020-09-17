How does Atlanta repair its sidewalks? City tasked with devising plan

The measure tasks the Department of Transportation and the Office of Innovation Delivery and Performance with presenting options to the council in six months.

It’s a tall order, but “we need to do it,” Farokhi said, “and it’s going to take some pushing from residents and from the council to make sure that we follow through on delivering the basics.”

The city currently has several mechanisms for funding sidewalk fixes, including $69 million from sales taxes and a small portion of a bond program.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation also has a program to do sidewalk maintenance when funding “is identified and available,” the resolution states.

Farokhi, whose district includes Old Fourth Ward, Midtown, Downtown and Inman Park, said the new funding sources to address the backlog could include bonds or state or federal dollars. Ultimately, he hopes it leads to a safer and more equitable sidewalk network in Atlanta.

“It’s really hard to be ambitious and to look ahead if you’re tripping on the sidewalk,” he said.