Hoots Wings open for business in Peachtree Corners

There’s a new wing joint making a hoot in Gwinnett County.
Hoots Wings, a sister chain to Hooters, opened its latest location last week in Peachtree Corners. Located in the city’s town center, it offers chicken sandwiches, seafood, salads and five wing varieties with 20 sauces and dry rubs.
Hoots provides fast-casual service, with its customers ordering food from a counter and seating themselves. Unlike its sister chain, Hoots employs both men and women as servers, swapping the tank tops and short shorts for t-shirts and khakis.
The chain operates seven restaurants across the U.S., including locations in Atlanta and Decatur. It plans to open 15 more locations by the end of the year.
“Atlanta knows the difference between good wings and great wings, so we only offer the best to our customers,” said Sal Melilli, president of Hoots Wings, in a press release. “From our wing sauces to menu items, Hoots will provide the Peachtree Corners community with a place where they can enjoy great food that will keep them coming back to try more.”
The Peachtree Corners location is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It offers indoor seating and a pet-friendly outdoor patio for its customers, as well as curbside pickup.