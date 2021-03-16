Hoots Wings open for business in Peachtree Corners

Hoots Wings, a sister chain to Hooters, opened its latest location last week in Peachtree Corners. Located in the city’s town center, it offers chicken sandwiches, seafood, salads and five wing varieties with 20 sauces and dry rubs.

Hoots provides fast-casual service, with its customers ordering food from a counter and seating themselves. Unlike its sister chain, Hoots employs both men and women as servers, swapping the tank tops and short shorts for t-shirts and khakis.