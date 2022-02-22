Home Depot sales top $150B for first time amid home renovation surge

Sales for the Vinings-based retailer during the fourth quarter were up 10.7% from the same period a year earlier. Home Depot’s annual revenues rose 14.4% from the previous year.

During the past two years, Home Depot sales have surged by more than $40 billion, said Craig Menear, company chairman and chief executive, in a statement. “Fiscal 2021 was another record year for The Home Depot. We achieved a milestone of over $150 billion in sales.”