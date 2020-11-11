Here’s the 2020 graduation rate for every Atlanta public high school

An Atlanta all-girls school hit a 100% graduation rate for the second year in a row.
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy reached the milestone in 2019 and again in 2020, according to data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education. The academy is one of six Atlanta public high schools to post an on-time graduation rate that exceeds 90%.
Across Atlanta Public Schools, the district’s graduation rate was 80.3%, slightly below the statewide average of 83.8%.
Here’s the graduation rate for each high school within the Atlanta school district over the last three years.
Atlanta Classical Academy
2020: 97.7%
2019: 88.6%*
*School’s first graduating class
BEST Academy
2020: 77.6%
2019: 86.3%
2018: 83.9%
Booker T. Washington High School
2020: 73.5%
2019: 72.2%
2018: 73.8%
Carver Early College
2020: 91.6%
2019: 92.6%
2018: 91.8%
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
2020: 100%
2019: 100%
2018: 93.5%
Crim Open Campus High School*
2020: 16.7%
2019: 12.4%
2018: 10.1%
*non-traditional, alternative high school
Douglass High School
2020: 76.6%
2019: 63.7%
2018: 69.9%
Drew Charter School
2020: 98.2%
2019: 96.6%
2018: 98.7%
Forrest Hill Academy*
2020: 3.1%
2019: 4.7%
2018: 0%
*non-traditional, alternative high school
Grady High School
2020: 90.9%
2019: 90.4%
2018: 92%
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
2020: 83.6%
2019: 86.3%
2018: 90.2%
Maynard H. Jackson High School
2020: 82.4%
2019: 83.7%
2018: 84.8%
Mays High School
2020: 78.2%
2019: 71.8%
2018: 78.2%
North Atlanta High School
2020: 92.3%
2019: 91.1%
2018: 92.5%
South Atlanta High School
2020: 81.4%
2019: 87.9%
2018: 85%
STEAM Academy at Carver
2020: 58.3%
2019: 68.8%
2018: 65.7%
Therrell High School
2020: 80.4%
2019: 87%
2018: 86.4%