X

Here’s the 2020 graduation rate for every Atlanta public high school

Atlanta Public Schools' graduation rates for the 2020 class were released Tuesday. JESSICA MCGOWAN / Special to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: JESSICA MCGOWAN

Credit: JESSICA MCGOWAN

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta all-girls school hit a 100% graduation rate for the second year in a row.

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy reached the milestone in 2019 and again in 2020, according to data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education. The academy is one of six Atlanta public high schools to post an on-time graduation rate that exceeds 90%.

Across Atlanta Public Schools, the district’s graduation rate was 80.3%, slightly below the statewide average of 83.8%.

Here’s the graduation rate for each high school within the Atlanta school district over the last three years.

Atlanta Classical Academy

2020: 97.7%

2019: 88.6%*

*School’s first graduating class

BEST Academy

2020: 77.6%

2019: 86.3%

2018: 83.9%

Booker T. Washington High School

2020: 73.5%

2019: 72.2%

2018: 73.8%

Carver Early College

2020: 91.6%

2019: 92.6%

2018: 91.8%

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

2020: 100%

2019: 100%

2018: 93.5%

Crim Open Campus High School*

2020: 16.7%

2019: 12.4%

2018: 10.1%

*non-traditional, alternative high school

Douglass High School

2020: 76.6%

2019: 63.7%

2018: 69.9%

Drew Charter School

2020: 98.2%

2019: 96.6%

2018: 98.7%

Forrest Hill Academy*

2020: 3.1%

2019: 4.7%

2018: 0%

*non-traditional, alternative high school

Grady High School

2020: 90.9%

2019: 90.4%

2018: 92%

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

2020: 83.6%

2019: 86.3%

2018: 90.2%

Maynard H. Jackson High School

2020: 82.4%

2019: 83.7%

2018: 84.8%

Mays High School

2020: 78.2%

2019: 71.8%

2018: 78.2%

North Atlanta High School

2020: 92.3%

2019: 91.1%

2018: 92.5%

South Atlanta High School

2020: 81.4%

2019: 87.9%

2018: 85%

STEAM Academy at Carver

2020: 58.3%

2019: 68.8%

2018: 65.7%

Therrell High School

2020: 80.4%

2019: 87%

2018: 86.4%

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.