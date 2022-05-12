Here’s how Taste of Alpharetta 2022 will affect downtown traffic

Rodgers said people cutting across Ga. 9 “was creating a lot of safety concerns and was pretty much making vehicular traffic grind to a halt, so plans were already being made to close State Route 9 during the event. With the road closed, it just made sense to spread the event out a bit.”

Officials suggest using Westside Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road to go north/south and, to go east/west try Old Milton Parkway, Windward Parkway and Academy Street.

Here are details on the closures:

• Ga. 9 / Main Street: Closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Old Milton Parkway to Academy Street / Milton Avenue

• Roswell / Canton Street: Closed from 7:30 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday between Old Milton Parkway and School Drive

• Milton Avenue: Closed from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday from Ga. 9 to Teasley Street

• Marietta Street: Closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Roswell Street to Ga. 9

• The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday:

o Old Roswell Street

o Commerce Street

o Market Street

o North and South Broad Streets

For those interested, you can find the list of roughly 60 participating restaurants at https://tasteofalpharettaga.com/restaurants/.