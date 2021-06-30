Henry transportation project list to address failing roads

Commissioner Bruce Holmes opposed the list, saying he was disappointed that the majority of the projects were slated for the south side of Henry and not the community’s northern end, which he represents.

“Everybody in the county is paying equally into SPLOST and the objective is to get everybody on board to vote for SPLOST,” Holmes said. “But if you only have the $10- to $14 million allocated for sidewalks on the north side of the county, I can’t see anyone on the north side of the county supporting this referendum., including myself.”

Matthews said the project list reflects streets most used by residents and was not meant to slight the county’s northern end.

The next step is for the county’s four cities -- Stockbridge, Hampton, Locust Grove and McDonough -- to sign off on the deal through an intergovernmental agreement. That agreement, if reached, will be signed July 7, Matthews said.