Henry Schools relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions

The school system on Monday updated its COVID-19 rules, including making masks optional for all outdoor spaces and activities, increasing seating capacity at outside events from 33% to 50%, and allowing the community to rent outdoor spaces on all campuses.

“After navigating this worldwide pandemic since February and March of 2020, this is a tremendous step forward to getting our school district back toward some normalcy that we were accustomed to prior to having to change everything about how we provided a high-quality education to our students and families, Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in a release.