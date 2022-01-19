Henry leaders to vote on transit plan that includes future buses

Hamburger icon
Henry County leaders to vote Wednesday on a master plan for the south metro Atlanta community's transit future.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Two months after receiving public backing for a county transportation SPLOST, Henry officials are now turning to the south metro community’s transit future.

The Henry County Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on a transit master plan that includes a proposal to dedicate 25% of TSPLOST funds collected between 2027 and 2037 toward putting buses or other people-mover transportation measures on the road.

Henry, the metro area’s second-fastest growing county, passed the $245 million TSPLOST last November with about 55% of the vote. The approval raised the county’s sales tax by one penny to address infrastructure stresses that have come as a result of that growth, including endless backups and choked intersections.

In a survey of the county’s transit future, about 61% of residents said they highly supported expanding commuter bus service in Henry while around 43% highly backed bringing fixed-route bus service to the community.

