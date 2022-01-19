Henry leaders to vote on transit plan that includes future buses

The Henry County Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on a transit master plan that includes a proposal to dedicate 25% of TSPLOST funds collected between 2027 and 2037 toward putting buses or other people-mover transportation measures on the road.

Henry, the metro area’s second-fastest growing county, passed the $245 million TSPLOST last November with about 55% of the vote. The approval raised the county’s sales tax by one penny to address infrastructure stresses that have come as a result of that growth, including endless backups and choked intersections.