Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl's death
Henry leaders, healthcare organization to collect holiday presents for 15 families

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Henry County leaders and Aylo Health are partnering to help 15 local families get gifts for the holidays.

Aylo and Commissioner Bruce Holmes, Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo, McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, are seeking presents for the families through the Holiday Joy Drive – Adopt a Family program through Dec. 1 for the families.

To register to help, go to https://aylohealth.com/holiday-joy-drive-adopt-a-family/?utm_medium=news&utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=hjd&utm_content=2022

“At Aylo, we are rooted in our community here in Henry County and are committed to serving our people well,” Aylo Health Vice President Tim Reichert said in a statement. “We believe there is more to staying healthy than just preventing illness, and with a simple act of kindness through giving back, we can create a moment of joy that could last a lifetime.”

Holmes said with high inflation and many families struggling, it’s critical local leaders help others have a happy holiday.

“Thank God we have community partners who are always willing to close in the gap,” he said. “I want to give a very special ‘thank you’ to Aylo Health and their leadership for all they do for the South Metro Atlanta area.”

Others participating in the Aylo Health’s Holiday Joy Drive — Adopt a Family program include Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley and Henry commissioners Vivian Thomas and Dee Clemmons.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

