Henry leaders, healthcare organization to collect holiday presents for 15 families

Aylo and Commissioner Bruce Holmes, Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo, McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, are seeking presents for the families through the Holiday Joy Drive – Adopt a Family program through Dec. 1 for the families.

To register to help, go to https://aylohealth.com/holiday-joy-drive-adopt-a-family/?utm_medium=news&utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=hjd&utm_content=2022