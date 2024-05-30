Henry issues proclamation honoring late Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price

The Henry County Commission on Wednesday issued a proclamation honoring the life and work of late Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price.
The governmental body called Price, who had served as mayor of the Henry County city from 2012 until his passing on March 15, a leader who had an unwavering commitment to the residents of Locust Grove and Henry County.
Born in Thomaston in 1944, Price was a veteran of the National Guard and worked for BellSouth telephone company, Henry County said. His introduction to government work came in 2005 when he joined Locust Grove’s urban redevelopment agency. Two years later he was elected to the Locust Grove City Council.
“Mr. Price enjoyed farming, raising cattle and was a mason for 59 years,“ the proclamation read. “He was also a man of great faith as an active member of Grace Baptist Church.”
Price, who had recently been reelected to serve a four-year term until 2028, died from “complications of a sudden illness,” according to Locust Grove officials.
“The legacy that Mayor Price leaves behind in Locust Grove will live on forever,” Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said. “He was a kind man and we are truly, truly missing him already.”
