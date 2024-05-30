Henry issues proclamation honoring late Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price

The Henry County Commission on Wednesday issued a proclamation honoring the life and work of late Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price.

The governmental body called Price, who had served as mayor of the Henry County city from 2012 until his passing on March 15, a leader who had an unwavering commitment to the residents of Locust Grove and Henry County.

Born in Thomaston in 1944, Price was a veteran of the National Guard and worked for BellSouth telephone company, Henry County said. His introduction to government work came in 2005 when he joined Locust Grove’s urban redevelopment agency. Two years later he was elected to the Locust Grove City Council.