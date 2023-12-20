Henry humane society to be homeless after county says it needs its space

Henry County’s Humane Society, whose goal is to help find homes for homeless cats and dogs, says it will soon be homeless itself.

In a Tuesday appeal for help on Facebook, the group said it is being kicked out of the county digs from which it has operated since 2005 because Henry leaders told them the space is needed to keep up with thecommunity’s rapid growth.

“They said they need more space, but there was nothing official or nothing in writing,” said Stephanie Fenton, chairwoman of the Henry County Humane Society’s board.