Henry humane society to be homeless after county says it needs its space

Henry County’s Humane Society, whose goal is to help find homes for homeless cats and dogs, says it will soon be homeless itself.
In a Tuesday appeal for help on Facebook, the group said it is being kicked out of the county digs from which it has operated since 2005 because Henry leaders told them the space is needed to keep up with thecommunity’s rapid growth.
“They said they need more space, but there was nothing official or nothing in writing,” said Stephanie Fenton, chairwoman of the Henry County Humane Society’s board.
She said it wasn’t until the county’s animal control office stopped sending them animals to rehabilitate last month that it became clear that the relationship with Henry had changed. Fenton said the facility has only six dogs and five cats remaining in the group’s care.
Henry spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said the county informed the humane society in November that it would have to vacate the property by February. She said the group has been operating free of charge out of the roughly 1,500 square-foot building, but that Henry — the second fastest growing county in metro Atlanta — needs the space for its increasing operations.
“The bottom line is the county needs the space,” Robinson said, adding that the humane society is a good partner with the county and cares about animals. “We are trying to give them enough time to relocate, but if they can’t relocate with their animals we will definitely take those cats and dogs back and find them homes.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
About the Author