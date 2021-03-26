Henry hosting Saturday ceremony to honor COVID-19 victims

The pair, along with the Henry County delegation to the Georgia Legislature, will hold a “white flag” ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday in the south metro community’s Unity Park, which is at the intersection of Eagles Landing Parkway and Rock Quarry Road.

The event is taking place several weeks after the commission lost one of its own to the disease. District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham died from complications brought on by COVID-19 on March 2.