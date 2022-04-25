ajc logo
Henry expecting $155 million in TSPLOST funds over next five years

The widening of Jonesboro Road is among the TSPLOST projects set for Henry County.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Henry County is hoping to raise $155 million from TSPLOST funds whose collections began earlier this month.

Residents of the south metro Atlanta community approved last year adding a penny to their sales tax to raise funds for roads and infrastructure improvements. The transportation tax will be collected for five years.

The overall funding -- $245 million -- will be shared with Stockbridge, McDonough, Locust Grove and Hampton, Henry’s four cities. Henry will get $155 million and the remainder will go to the cities.

Among projects on Henry’s TSPLOST construction list are the widening of Fairview, Mill, Rock Quarry and Jonesboro roads and the extension of McDonough and Bill Gardner parkways.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

