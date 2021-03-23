Henry Democrats fight state, each other over commission seat

“It was quicker that we just introduce legislation and Senate Bill 306 states that if they fail to appoint someone during that time period, then the chair will appoint it for them,” he said.

The intraparty squabble comes as Henry County, once a Republican stronghold, has become more Democratic in the past few election cycles. Until last year, the six-member commission was evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, but that changed when Carlotta Harrell, a Democrat, was elected chairwoman last November, giving the party a 4-2 advantage.

SB 306 follows SB 22, a law Gov. Brian Kemp signed earlier this month that allows the party in control of a Henry County seat to hold onto it in the interim if it is suddenly vacated. The legislation was sponsored by Jones.

Barham’s death means the Democrats could pick up his seat in a county that voted for Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden in the last two presidential elections.

At last week’s commission meeting, the three Democrats who oppose the new law complained they were given the list of Republican candidates just hours before they were supposed to make a decision.

They said they knew little about the Henry Republican Party-nominated nominees and whether they had been vetted. They also queried whether anyone on the board was given an earlier heads up on the candidates.

Chairwoman Harrell said she received the list four days before the commission meeting and forwarded it to the Henry County attorney. To avoid conflict, she announced she would not vote on the matter.

Johnny Wilson, the commission’s lone Republican, said he did not see the nominees in advance and did not have a preference among the candidates.

Thomas alleged the county’s demographic changes have led to a coup attempt of the board, including painting commissioners as dysfunctional.

“The insurrection of Henry County began with SB 22,” she said. “Instead of a typical takeover of government, we have a paper takeover of government that started at the capitol.”