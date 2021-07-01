Henry County to add 150 jobs in new manufacturing facility

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company, which already operates a distribution center in Fulton County, will take over an existing 298,000-square-foot building at 150 Distribution Drive in McDonough and invest $14 million in the location. The facility will open in August and immediately bring 80 jobs to Henry County.

“We are excited to welcome Pregis to Henry County and their first manufacturing facility in Georgia,” Henry County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said in a statement. “The outlook of bringing 150 new manufacturing jobs will help us continue our growth as an economic hub for our region.”