Henry County to add 150 jobs in new manufacturing facility

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell.
Local News
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Protective packaging company Pregis is planning to open a manufacturing facility in Henry County that could employ as many as 150 over the next few years.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company, which already operates a distribution center in Fulton County, will take over an existing 298,000-square-foot building at 150 Distribution Drive in McDonough and invest $14 million in the location. The facility will open in August and immediately bring 80 jobs to Henry County.

“We are excited to welcome Pregis to Henry County and their first manufacturing facility in Georgia,” Henry County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said in a statement. “The outlook of bringing 150 new manufacturing jobs will help us continue our growth as an economic hub for our region.”

The move to Henry will allow Pregis to better serve e-commerce customers in the region, the Georgia Department of Economic Development said.

“It’s a pleasure to see Pregis continue to expand in Georgia,” Georgia economic development department commissioner Pat Wilson said. “As a major logistics hub, Georgia remains at the epicenter of the e-commerce boom and continues to attract rapidly expanding companies such as Pregis as a result.”

