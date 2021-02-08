Henry County second semester in-person classes begin Monday

The district will welcome back in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule with students whose last names begin with A through M going to class face-to-face on Mondays and Tuesdays. Those whose names begin with N through Z will be in class on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The school system had planned to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, but extended that date by two weeks on Jan. 20 because of rising COVID-19 infections. The move also came after Stockbridge Elementary School kindergarten teacher LuAnn Burns died from the disease two days after Christmas.