Henry County second semester in-person classes begin Monday

After being all remote since the beginning of the second semester, Henry County students will be back in the classroom Monday.
The district will welcome back in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule with students whose last names begin with A through M going to class face-to-face on Mondays and Tuesdays. Those whose names begin with N through Z will be in class on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The school system had planned to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, but extended that date by two weeks on Jan. 20 because of rising COVID-19 infections. The move also came after Stockbridge Elementary School kindergarten teacher LuAnn Burns died from the disease two days after Christmas.
The district has posted a video on its website detailing what it said are efforts to prepare for students to return, including cleaning surfaces, changing air filters in HVAC systems and updating social distancing markers in buildings.
“With student and staff safety foremost in our planning, we have developed plans to bring our students back to in-person learning by working with the Department of Public Health, the GADOE, and other community officials to ensure that our buildings are as safe as possible” the district said on its site. “Our staff is fully trained and our students are provided with every opportunity to learn thorough a hybrid learning model.”