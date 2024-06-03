Henry County Schools recognizes valedictorians from the class of 2024

Henry County Schools has announced its valedictorians for the class of 2024.

The 10 students were honored during graduation exercises held May 17-23 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. In all, 3,300 students graduated during the ceremonies for Henry’s 10 high schools.

“Districtwide, students have given Henry County Schools many reasons to celebrate this school year,” Interim Superintendent Carl Knowlton said in a statement. “Honoring our high school graduates, including our valedictorians and salutatorians, marks the culmination of an exceptional year of achievements.