Henry County Schools recognizes valedictorians from the class of 2024

Henry County Schools has announced its valedictorians for the class of 2024.

The 10 students were honored during graduation exercises held May 17-23 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. In all, 3,300 students graduated during the ceremonies for Henry’s 10 high schools.

“Districtwide, students have given Henry County Schools many reasons to celebrate this school year,” Interim Superintendent Carl Knowlton said in a statement. “Honoring our high school graduates, including our valedictorians and salutatorians, marks the culmination of an exceptional year of achievements.

“We congratulate all our graduates and wish them continued success as they prepare to embrace the next chapter of their lives,” he said.

The 2024 valedictorians are:

Palash Janak Patel, Dutchtown High School. Patel plans to study computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Komal Gupta Singh, Eagle’s Landing High School. Singh will study neuroscience at the University of Georgia.

Austin Gabriel Renz, Hampton High School, computer science, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Paul Samuel Romano, Locust Grove High School, industrial engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Grace Perez, Luella High School, elementary education, Georgia State University.

Maximiliano Villeda-Macias, McDonough High School, premedicine, University of Georgia.

Dylan John Anthony Fayad, Ola High School, career in soccer while taking college courses online.

Ari Micah Hall, Stockbridge High School, education, Clemson University.

Ved J. Patel, Union Grove High School, business administration, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Jose-Julian Elias Borrero, Woodland High School, no area of study provided, Georgia Institute of Technology.

