Henry County Schools offering complimentary food for the summer

Henry County Schools will offer students complimentary summer meal service between June 3 and July 19, the district announced Wednesday.

The school system will provide free breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday for all students 19 years or under and special education students up to 21 years old. Students will be required to sign in at each participating school’s main office before receiving the meals.

Meals will not be provided on Fridays when all sites will be closed. The food also will not be available on district holidays on June 19 and July 1-5.