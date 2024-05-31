Henry County Schools offering complimentary food for the summer

Henry County Schools will offer students complimentary summer meal service between June 3 and July 19, the district announced Wednesday.
The school system will provide free breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday for all students 19 years or under and special education students up to 21 years old. Students will be required to sign in at each participating school’s main office before receiving the meals.
Meals will not be provided on Fridays when all sites will be closed. The food also will not be available on district holidays on June 19 and July 1-5.
Participating schools include Academy for Advanced Studies, Austin Road Middle School, Dutchtown Middle School, Eagle’s Landing Middle School, Hampton Middle School, Locust Grove Middle School, Luella Middle School, Ola Middle School, McDonough Middle School, Stockbridge High School, Union Grove Middle School and Woodland Middle School.
Meals will be available at most locations until June 27, with McDonough Middle School and Stockbridge High School continuing operations through July 19.
About the Author
Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown