Henry County Schools considering in-person classes

Beginning Sept. 28, students whose last names begin with the letters A through M can go to school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while those whose last names begin with the letters N through Z can go on Thursdays and Fridays, the district said earlier this week.

The Sept. 28 return to brick-and-mortar schools is part of a four-phase plan Henry County Schools is devising as coronavirus infection numbers begin to stabilize in the south metro Atlanta community, giving the district an opening to inch toward a more traditional school day.