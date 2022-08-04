ajc logo
Henry County requiring clear bags at school sporting events

Fourth grader Lyric Hambrick, center, and fifth grader Lauren Krasenics high five “Pete the Cat” on the first day of class Wednesday at Clayton County's Anderson Elementary School. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Visitors to Henry County Schools sporting events will be required to bring clear bags to enter venues operated by the district.

In a post to the district’s website, the school system said visitors will only be allowed to bring in bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12-inch by 6-inch by 12-inch in size. The bags also must not be tinted in color or contain “oversized content that prevents visibility into the clear bag.

“Any type of non-clear bag will not be permitted,” the district said. “Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by security personnel.”

The move comes as districts across metro Atlanta have implemented new campus security measures to make schools safer. Clayton and Rockdale school districts have mandated clear backpacks for all students this year and leaders with the Atlanta Public School system said they may discuss following suit with a clear book bag policy of their own in the future.

Henry leaders said “clear book bags are acceptable for use as diaper bags for adults who have infants or toddlers. Small, pocket-sized wallets are allowable in a clear bag.”

The district suggested visitors not bring any bags at all to its sporting venues, but said if they do, those without clear bags “can store their items in their car and return to the gate for entry.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

