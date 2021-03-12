Henry County mapping out $204 million transportation SPLOST

During a Tuesday Commission meeting, leaders of the south metro Atlanta community said the five-year SPLOST will generate $20.5 million for Stockbridge, $17.6 million for McDonough, $5.5 million for Hampton and $4.3 million for Locust Grove. The county would receive the remainder of the funds.

To authorize the referendum, which will be held in November, county officials need to meet with the city leadership in the next three months to forge an intergovernmental agreement by the end of July.