Henry County mapping out $204 million transportation SPLOST

Henry officials will soon begin meeting with the county’s cities to get their support to hold a fall referendum for a $204 million SPLOST for transportation.
During a Tuesday Commission meeting, leaders of the south metro Atlanta community said the five-year SPLOST will generate $20.5 million for Stockbridge, $17.6 million for McDonough, $5.5 million for Hampton and $4.3 million for Locust Grove. The county would receive the remainder of the funds.
To authorize the referendum, which will be held in November, county officials need to meet with the city leadership in the next three months to forge an intergovernmental agreement by the end of July.
“Our deadlines have to conclude before July 28 so we can advertise it in the paper for August,” Planning and Economic Development Director Toussaint Kirk said during an orientation session on the tax. “If we are able to accomplish this task, we will be able to move forward with educating our citizens about T-SPLOST over the next several months.”
Henry, the second fastest-growing county in metro Atlanta behind Forsyth, is hoping the T-SPLOST can help improve its transportation woes, which include aging infrastructure and an inability to keep up with demand for more streets as the community grows.