Henry County judge arrested on battery charge after encounter with lawyer

Tate said it was improper for Patten to issue the warrant, and that a judge from outside the Flint Judicial Circuit should be appointed to oversee the matter. Amero has also asked for a court hearing to precede any attempt by McDonough police to obtain a new warrant.

The alleged incident occurred on June 7 inside Amero’s chambers, case records show.

Attorney Suesan A. Miller said Amero was angry about problems with records from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services in a criminal case involving one of her clients.

Miller is a founding partner of the McDonough criminal defense law firm Miller North & Brill PC. She alleged that Amero snatched her phone from her hand when she told him she had been speaking with an attorney from the state agency.

“His actions were physically aggressive and corresponded with his visible anger,” Miller said in an affidavit. “At that point I was extremely concerned that he would take his anger out on my client, notwithstanding my own personal humiliation and shock.”

An assistant district attorney witnessed the interaction between Miller and Amero, records show.

Miller said she was interviewed by a McDonough police officer on Nov. 29. The following day, her firm sought to recuse Amero from a case involving one of its clients.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, which deals with complaints against state judges, is investigating, Tate said. He said Amero told the state agency Miller’s accusations are false.

“If you felt that a crime had been committed against you in the first week of June, why wait until you’re on a trial calendar in front of the judge with eight cases subject to call?” Tate said. “I don’t know what else it would be other than an attempt to stall or delay.”

The judge remains on the bench. Miller did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the matter.