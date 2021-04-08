Henry County exploring options for new courts, administration complexes

Henry County is seeking a request for proposal to build new courtrooms, administrative offices and work spaces.
Leaders of the south metro community said Tuesday they want to build hundreds of thousands of square feet of offices and legal facilities near the county’s current administrative offices. The county will need the additional space in part because it will a fourth judge in January, increasing the court’s caseload and requiring more staff.
“One of the biggest concerns we have at the courts is the growth,” Solicitor General Pam Bettis told the Henry County Commission. “We are growing exponentially. The court has already gone through expansions.”
The potential new courtrooms and administration space will be built on 19.5 acres the county owns near Ga. 20 and Ga. 81. The new complex would include a secured parking deck and separate parking for judges and staff.
The current courthouse on McDonough’s Square will continue to be used by several county departments, including inspections, transit and SPLOST.
“I want to make sure I put away any false information in terms of the courthouse being physically moved from the Square and relocated or the courthouse sitting as a dormant building in the event that the court functions are relocated, County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said.
“My intentions and staff’s intentions are to continue to ensure that the McDonough Square continues to be vibrant and that the residents frequent the Square as a result of doing business with the county,” she said.