Henry County exploring options for new courts, administration complexes

Leaders of the south metro community said Tuesday they want to build hundreds of thousands of square feet of offices and legal facilities near the county’s current administrative offices. The county will need the additional space in part because it will a fourth judge in January, increasing the court’s caseload and requiring more staff.

“One of the biggest concerns we have at the courts is the growth,” Solicitor General Pam Bettis told the Henry County Commission. “We are growing exponentially. The court has already gone through expansions.”