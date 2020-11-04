Henry County Democrats make more inroads in Tuesday election

Republican June Wood, who became the first African-American chairwoman of the Henry County Commission in 2016, was defeated Tuesday in a rematch with her opponent from four years ago, Democrat Carlotta Harrell.

Meanwhile Democrat Reginald Scandrett defeated Republican Jack Redlinger to become the county’s next sheriff. The position became available after longtime Sheriff Keith McBrayer, a Republican, announced earlier 2019 that he intended to retire at the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2020.