Henry County approves new four-year contract for county manager Matthews

Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews is sticking around as one of the top leaders in south metro Atlanta.
Matthews on Tuesday signed a new four-year contract as Henry County’s county manager. She will be paid $310,000 annually with a merit salary increase of $10,000 each year if she meets goals at her annual review.
Matthews has been county manager of Henry County since March 2017 and received praise from board members Tuesday as they approved her contract.
“I think she is doing a fantastic job for the county,” Henry Commissioner Kevin Lewis said, adding that sticking with Matthews moves the county forward. “She is providing great leadership for this county. She has assembled a very good leadership staff and I think they are all in support of Mrs. Matthews.”
Said Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, “Our county manager has taken us to a different level that this county has ever been at before. She has put great leadership in place to continue to move this county forward. And I just want to think you for a job well done.”
