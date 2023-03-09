Henry County approves new four-year contract for county manager Matthews

“I think she is doing a fantastic job for the county,” Henry Commissioner Kevin Lewis said, adding that sticking with Matthews moves the county forward. “She is providing great leadership for this county. She has assembled a very good leadership staff and I think they are all in support of Mrs. Matthews.”

Said Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, “Our county manager has taken us to a different level that this county has ever been at before. She has put great leadership in place to continue to move this county forward. And I just want to think you for a job well done.”