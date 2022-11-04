Henry County animal sanctuary facing new allegations of poor animal care

The reports are the latest headache for Noah’s Ark, which is still reeling from the bird flu outbreak that threatened the survival of the sanctuary’s more than 1,500 animals. Those animals include tigers, bears, horses, bison, emu, parrots, peacocks and alligators. The site will be closed until spring.

The cause of the outbreak has been attributed to black vultures that had created a roost on the 250-acre property. Hundreds of the vultures have died since the outbreak and state officials created a three-kilometer search around the sanctuary to track if any may have transported the disease off the site.

To keep the disease from spreading, Noah’s Ark leaders euthanized chickens, turkeys, peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, an owl, crow and sandhill crane shortly after the outbreak was reported. The destination’s popular parrots, however, were spared.

Noah’s Ark leaders said they are addressing the issues cited by the USDA and working to ensure the animals receive top care.

“Throughout the epidemic, we have maintained a positive, forthright and fruitful partnership with USDA to address areas of concern,” Noah’s Ark leaders said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are extremely proud of this working relationship and the progress made to date as a result of this collaborative cooperation between our organizations.

“(We are) in full compliance with all USDA procedural requirements as we continue to be monitored under our imposed quarantine.”

Henry County inspectors said Noah’s Ark leaders told them the facility is seeking a hoofed stock attendant to oversee the care of hooved animals. The Henry leaders also noted a bison with an eye injury that was not healing during their inspection, but found that the facility did have fresh water and food for the animals.

The USDA inspection gave Noah’s Ark until the end of October to address the issues in its report. A spokesman for the agency said Thursday the department’s only comment would be in a follow up inspection report whenever it is issued.

During a Thursday press conference put together by State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Stockbridge, Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine assistant professor Jack Kottwitz said Noah’s Ark is in danger of losing its license. He was especially concerned that the USDA report noted the bodies of dead vultures were in enclosures for a tiger and two bears as late as September.

“This is the kind of report that you see at a roadside zoo right before the zoo is closed down,” said Kottwitz, who said he has worked with Noah’s Ark as a consultant since 2008. “This is not something that Noah’s Ark has ever done.”

In a statement late Thursday, Noah’s Ark leaders blamed some of the issues on former staffers with whom the organization has been battling for months. Both sides have been at loggerheads over the care of the animals and who is at fault for the destination’s woes.

“Thanks to the recent efforts of our new staff and volunteers, our animals are in greatly improved conditions,” the organization said.

Jones, who has been highly critical of Noah’s Ark leaders, said the USDA report is an indictment of their stewardship and that president Michelle “Shelly” Lakly should resign.

“I don’t believe this facility should reopen in any form or fashion to the public until we have an opportunity to fully vet the concerns that are mentioned in this report” and the one done by the state, Jones said.

However, Jones said neither he nor state leaders want to see Noah’s Ark close.

“In the conversation I had with DNR, they said, “Senator, if we shut it down, where would these animals go?’” Jones said.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary timeline

Aug. 17: Henry County leaders hold meeting to discuss personnel disputes at sanctuary, accusations that poor care of animals.

Aug. 19: Georgia Department of Agriculture tests tissue samples of black vultures that have died in a roost on the sanctuary. The tests come back positive for bird flu.

Aug. 22: State leaders confirm outbreak. The vultures are blamed for infecting dozens of birds in sanctuary care.

Aug. 23: Sanctuary update on disease spread says some of the non-profit’s chickens and turkeys had to be euthanized, but not the popular parrots or other exotic birds.

Aug. 26: Leaders of sanctuary report several fowl have been euthanized, including peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, an owl, crow and sandhill crane. Protestors gather outside the entrance to Noah’s Ark, calling for the resignation of President Michelle “Shelly” Lakly and better protections for the animals at the facility. The protests would pop up on other occasions at the facility as well as the Lakly’s home.

Aug. 29: Leaders announce the facility will be closed for five months.

Sept. 15: USDA issues inspection report of facilities.

Sept. 23: Jama Hedgecoth files restraining order with Henry County Superior Court over possible firings at the facility.

Oct. 29: Henry County Animal Control, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Agriculture inspect site.