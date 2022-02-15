Hamburger icon
Henry considering adding deputy county coroner as workload grows

The Henry County Commission will vote Tuesday on adding a fulltime deputy county coroner position.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The Henry Commission will consider creating a fulltime deputy county coroner position for the south metro Atlanta community at its meeting tonight.

Commissioners approved a part-time deputy coroner in 2019, but the coroner’s office said its growing caseload necessitates that the job been made fulltime, according to resolution for the post on the meeting’s agenda. County Coroner Donald Cleveland said calls to the office -- about 650 in 2021 -- have become too much for him to handle with just part-time help.

“It has become impossible for one person to handle the increasing case load, along with administrative duties and being called out in middle of night,” he said in the resolution.

If approved, the deputy coroner will be paid $55,000 annually plus benefits. The resolution did not give a value of the benefits.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

