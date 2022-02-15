Henry considering adding deputy county coroner as workload grows

Commissioners approved a part-time deputy coroner in 2019, but the coroner’s office said its growing caseload necessitates that the job been made fulltime, according to resolution for the post on the meeting’s agenda. County Coroner Donald Cleveland said calls to the office -- about 650 in 2021 -- have become too much for him to handle with just part-time help.

“It has become impossible for one person to handle the increasing case load, along with administrative duties and being called out in middle of night,” he said in the resolution.