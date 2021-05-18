Henry commissioner, health leaders team up on vaccinations

Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes is partnering with 1st Responders EMS and Fairview Urgent Care to help offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the south metro Atlanta community.
1st Responders EMS will be at Sudo Bar and Grill every Wednesday and Sunday to distribute the vaccine, the county said in a release. The shot will be administered at 5:30 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1792 Panola Road in Ellenwood.
Medical professionals also will distribute the vaccine at New Hope Cathedral Church, 1738 Fairview Road, at 11 a.m. on Thursday and noon on Sundays.
“When communities unite and come together for the greater good, everyone benefits,” Holmes said. “I was really apprehensive initially regarding the vaccine, however having witnessed three individuals close to me go into comas, I decided that the benefits had to be greater than the risk of not taking the vaccine.”