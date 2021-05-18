Henry commissioner, health leaders team up on vaccinations

1st Responders EMS will be at Sudo Bar and Grill every Wednesday and Sunday to distribute the vaccine, the county said in a release. The shot will be administered at 5:30 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1792 Panola Road in Ellenwood.

Medical professionals also will distribute the vaccine at New Hope Cathedral Church, 1738 Fairview Road, at 11 a.m. on Thursday and noon on Sundays.