Henry Commission moves Tuesday meeting, halts streaming temporarily

The Henry Commission is moving Tuesday’s meeting to the conference room of Jason T. Harper Event Center in Heritage Park because of technology upgrades at the county government office.

The work, which will include construction in the building, is temporary, the county said. Because of the relocation, the meeting will not be streamed but will be recorded and broadcast later on social media and the county’s TV channel.

The meeting will begin at its usual 9 a.m. start time. Heritage Park Conference Room B is located at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.