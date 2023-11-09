BreakingNews
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

Henry approves $3.2 million land acquisition for future airport expansion

Credit: Henry County

Credit: Henry County

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Henry County is planning to spend more than $3 million for land that leaders say will allow the south metro Atlanta community to expand its airport.

The Henry Commission on Tuesday approved buying two vacant parcels totaling 66 acres along Wilkins Road from Tara Field Development for $3.2 million. The land will be used for future expansion of Atlanta Speedway Airport, formerly known as both the Henry County Airport and Tara Field.

The additional land comes two years after Henry County launched the construction of a new $2.3 million 4,500-square-foot terminal for the facility. The terminal includes a covered drop-off, large lobby area with service counter, conference and break rooms, pilot’s lounge, outdoor covered patio and staff offices.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Inside the Atlanta fire department’s dire equipment shortage
7h ago
Referendums on the ballot: Voters decided tax and spending questions Tuesday
21h ago
Brookhaven mayoral race among many municipal runoff elections in December
23h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
3h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top