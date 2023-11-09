Henry approves $3.2 million land acquisition for future airport expansion

The Henry Commission on Tuesday approved buying two vacant parcels totaling 66 acres along Wilkins Road from Tara Field Development for $3.2 million. The land will be used for future expansion of Atlanta Speedway Airport, formerly known as both the Henry County Airport and Tara Field.

The additional land comes two years after Henry County launched the construction of a new $2.3 million 4,500-square-foot terminal for the facility. The terminal includes a covered drop-off, large lobby area with service counter, conference and break rooms, pilot’s lounge, outdoor covered patio and staff offices.