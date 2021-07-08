ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville wants public input on downtown growth

Lawrenceville will hold community events to gather public feedback on the expansion of the downtown area. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Caption
Lawrenceville will hold community events to gather public feedback on the expansion of the downtown area. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Lawrenceville residents will have opportunities to share their input on downtown growth.

A community open house will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday in the lobby of Lawrenceville City Hall. Feedback will be incorporated into an update to the Gwinnett city’s downtown master plan.

The plan will help Lawrenceville officials prepare for expected growth. Areas around College Corridor, Paper Mill Road, Grayson Highway and Central Gwinnett High School are all potential spots for downtown expansion.

Community members can also share their thoughts on downtown expansion at two pop-up events from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 15 at Slow Pour Brewing Company and Ironshield Brewing.

For more information on the downtown master plan update, visit www.planningatpond.com/lawrenceville-lci-update.

In Other News
1
Sugar Hill encouraging donations of gently used medical equipment
2
Gwinnett D.A. to offer second chance to first time offenders
3
Gwinnett police hosting ‘Operation Children Thrive’ backpack drive
4
Ally Financial, NASCAR driver donate funds to Gwinnett animal shelters
5
Norcross halts home demolitions for two months
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top