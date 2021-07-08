Lawrenceville wants public input on downtown growth

A community open house will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday in the lobby of Lawrenceville City Hall. Feedback will be incorporated into an update to the Gwinnett city’s downtown master plan.

The plan will help Lawrenceville officials prepare for expected growth. Areas around College Corridor, Paper Mill Road, Grayson Highway and Central Gwinnett High School are all potential spots for downtown expansion.