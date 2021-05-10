‘He is Dacula’: Wendell Holcombe retires after 40 years on Dacula City Council

“It really means a lot to me, the support that you’ve shown me and other councilmembers, (as well as) your wisdom,” said Mayor Trey King, choking back tears before handing Holcombe a plaque. “Even if we didn’t agree, no one went home mad.”

Holcombe said he didn’t want to retire but felt it was necessary because he can’t “get around like he used to.” He said he plans to enjoy retirement by watching TV and the deer that roam outside his home.

“I‘m not sure I’d be sitting here if it weren’t for some of your great advice and a couple of phone calls and (your) happy countenance,” Councilmember Ann Mitchell said to Holcombe. “I appreciate that very much. I’m going to miss you sitting next to me.”

Denis Haynes (right) is sworn into office on May 6. He'll fill the open seat on the Dacula City Council left by longtime Councilmember Wendell Holcombe. (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com)

Haynes will finish out the rest of Holcombe’s four-year term that expires this year, and said he plans to run to keep the seat in November’s city elections. While Haynes will physically take Holcombe’s chair in the council chambers, he said it’d be impossible to replace him.

“I don’t think anyone could take Wendell’s place,” Haynes said. “He is Dacula. I haven’t gotten nervous about the position, but I’m nervous about fulfilling that legacy.”

Haynes previously ran for City Council two years ago, exiting the race to handle family matters, he said. He and his wife, Shiela, moved to Dacula almost four years ago but have lived in Gwinnett County for more than 20 years.

Haynes works as the vice president of operations for a telecom construction company. Up until Thursday, he also served on the Dacula Planning Commission. He said he plans to prioritize growth that enhances rather than harms the lifestyle of current residents.

“I wanted to be a servant of the community and see how I could help out,” said Haynes, asked why he decided to seek appointment to the seat. “I’m not one to just idly stand by. It’s my nature to be a part of it.